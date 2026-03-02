Aaron Philo News: In race for QB1

Philo will compete against Tramell Jones for Florida's starting job in the spring, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

By following offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech to Florida, Philo established himself as a top contender for Florida's starting quarterback. The role is not confirmed to be his though, as he will have to compete with Jones, the best QB that UF retained despite the Gators' coaching haul this offseason.