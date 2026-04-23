Adam Damante News: In QB battle

Damante is in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback position, Nick Coppola of Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Damante, who started the final two games of last season, is vying for the starting job in 2026 along with Trey Hedden and Kalani McLeod. Head coach Tony Sanchez said that Damante knows the offense the best, but Hedden looked the best in the scrimmage. While there's a long way to go before the season starts, Damante certainly has a good chance to be the Aggies' starter in Week 1.