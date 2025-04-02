College Football
Adam Randall headshot

Adam Randall News: Switching to running back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Randall is listed a running back on Clemson's 2025 roster.

Randall had volatile output as a wide receiver this past season, but he'll now take on a different role as a ball carrier for the Tigers. The 6-foot-2 junior did log four carries for 44 yards in the 2024 campaign, which could have contributed to the final decision of making him a running back. Randall could also see immediate reps due to sophomore Jay Haynes (knee) being ruled out for spring camp.

