Adam Randall News: Switching to running back
Randall is listed a running back on Clemson's 2025 roster.
Randall had volatile output as a wide receiver this past season, but he'll now take on a different role as a ball carrier for the Tigers. The 6-foot-2 junior did log four carries for 44 yards in the 2024 campaign, which could have contributed to the final decision of making him a running back. Randall could also see immediate reps due to sophomore Jay Haynes (knee) being ruled out for spring camp.
