Addison Ostrenga headshot

Addison Ostrenga Injury: Not wearing pads in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ostrenga (achilles) isn't wearing pads in Iowa's spring practice period, per HawkCentral.com.

Ostrenga only played in two games for Iowa last season after he sat out the final 11 games of the year while dealing with achilles injury. The tight end is still working his way back, as he's not wearing pads and isn't a full participant. He'll look to return in full by fall camp.

Addison Ostrenga
Iowa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now