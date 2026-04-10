Addison Ostrenga Injury: Not wearing pads in spring ball
Ostrenga (achilles) isn't wearing pads in Iowa's spring practice period, per HawkCentral.com.
Ostrenga only played in two games for Iowa last season after he sat out the final 11 games of the year while dealing with achilles injury. The tight end is still working his way back, as he's not wearing pads and isn't a full participant. He'll look to return in full by fall camp.
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