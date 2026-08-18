Adonis McDaniel Injury: Steadily making progress

McDaniel (undisclosed) is steadily making progress, Davis Doan of 247Sports.com reports.

Oregon State's fall camp is underway, and though McDaniel remains limited, him making progress is promising news towards his availability for the Beavers' regular-season opener. Should they select Braden Atkinson as their starting quarterback, that would be advantageous to McDaniel, considering both were a constant connection during their 2025 season together with Mercer.