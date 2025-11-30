Addae got his chance to shine in the season finale Saturday and he made the most of his opportunity. He scored his first career touchdown on a 20-yard reception in the first quarter from Tayven Jackson, then returned the favor in the third quarter with a touchdown pass to Jackson. He finished the game with a career-high 62 yards from scrimmage. He did not have a chance to produce much as a true freshman, but this performance could be a sign of things to come next season when he could have a much larger role.