Ahmad Hardy Injury: Begins rehab following surgery

Hardy is beginning rehabilitation in Columbia after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his leg, per a team video message.

Hardy is taking steps toward recovery with the goal of returning to the field for the 2026 season after being released from the hospital earlier this week following the incident. While he was expected to be Missouri's lead running back, his timeline for return remains uncertain, given the severity of the injury and required surgery. This represents a significant loss for the Tigers' offense as they prepare for the upcoming season.