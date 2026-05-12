Ahmad Hardy Injury: Dealing with leg injury
Hardy underwent surgery because of a gunshot wound to his left leg, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
On Monday, it was announced that Hardy underwent surgery because of an injury he suffered while attending a concert in Mississippi the day before. Previously undisclosed, the injury has been revealed as a leg issue. Hardy has no timetable for his return to football activities, leaving Missouri without a key piece among the team's running backs.
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