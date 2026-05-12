Ahmad Hardy Injury: Released from hospital

Hardy (leg) was released from the hospital after he underwent surgery after suffering a gunshot wound at concert, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Hardy will reportedly head back to Missouri's campus, where he plans to begin rehab immediately with the goal of playing in 2026. Given that he suffered the wound to his leg, and that it required surgery, the running back could feasibly be in line to miss a significant amount of time, though no timetable currently exists for a potential return. Hardy was in line to be the Tigers' top halfback once again this fall.