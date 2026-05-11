Ahmad Hardy Injury: Underors surgery following shooting
Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi on Sunday and is in stable condition following surgery, David Ubben of The Athletic reports.
Unfortunately for Hardy, his offseason has gone from normal to far from pleasant, as the shooting has rendered him out indefinitely. He's could return to football again, but it's not clear if he'll be able to suit up in 2026 at this juncture.
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