Ahmad Hardy Injury: Visits practice, still not active
Hardy (leg) visited a recent practice but is not an active participant in Missouri's fall camp, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.
Hardy's visit to a recent Missouri practice suggests the running back may be ready to return to the team after a May shooting that has kept him out in the meantime. He is still at least a few weeks away from contact, and his status remains questionable going into Week 1, which will see the Tigers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a Thursday night game on Sept. 3. Having Hardy then may not be needed, but it would give the Tigers their best running back to work with right off the gate.
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