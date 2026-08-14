Ahmad Hardy Injury: Visits practice, still not active

Hardy (leg) visited a recent practice but is not an active participant in Missouri's fall camp, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

Hardy's visit to a recent Missouri practice suggests the running back may be ready to return to the team after a May shooting that has kept him out in the meantime. He is still at least a few weeks away from contact, and his status remains questionable going into Week 1, which will see the Tigers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a Thursday night game on Sept. 3. Having Hardy then may not be needed, but it would give the Tigers their best running back to work with right off the gate.