Hardy once again proved why he's one of the most dangerous backs in the country as not only did he handle a heavy workload, he produced big yardage and a long touchdown run (53-yard rush for the score). His ability to break runs and rack up volume makes him a high-value fantasy asset. When Missouri leans into the run, Hardy is likely to deliver, making him a top-tier running back option. The sophomore back totaled 241 carries for 1,560 yards (6.5 yards-per-carry) and 16 touchdowns across 12 games in the regular season.