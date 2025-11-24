The sophomore running back, who entered the game ranked among the national leaders in rushing, was held completely in check by Oklahoma's front, averaging only about 3.4 yards-per-carry and failing to reach the end zone. His output dropped dramatically compared to previous explosive performances. For fantasy purposes, Hardy's upside still remains-but this outing shows he could be heavily contained when facing top-tier run defenses, which lowers his floor and puts a greater premium on receiving or touchdown upside.