Ahmarian Granger Injury: Enters transfer portal

Granger (undisclosed) has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, 247Sports.com reports.

Granger was not part of Akron's spring roster, and his portal entry likely indicates why, with the assertion that he already had one foot out the door. For multiple Division I colleges, the wideout logged at least 300 yards and a touchdown, so he is expected to be a reasonably hot commodity in the NCAA's transfer portal this ongoing offseason.