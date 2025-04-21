College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ahmarian Granger headshot

Ahmarian Granger Injury: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Granger (undisclosed) has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, 247Sports.com reports.

Granger was not part of Akron's spring roster, and his portal entry likely indicates why, with the assertion that he already had one foot out the door. For multiple Division I colleges, the wideout logged at least 300 yards and a touchdown, so he is expected to be a reasonably hot commodity in the NCAA's transfer portal this ongoing offseason.

Ahmarian Granger
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now