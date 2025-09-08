Chiles was an impact player throughout the double overtime victory over BC, making plays with his arm as well as his legs. The dynamic 6-foot-3 junior demonstrated his skills as a passer, connecting with star receiver Nick Marsh on a 41-yard strike in the third quarter for the third of his four touchdown passes on the day while capping off the game with a three-yard scoring run in double OT and the game-winning two-point conversion to receiver Omari Kelly. This kind of night shows the ceiling Chiles has as a playmaker at the quarterback position and he will hope for a repeat performance against Youngstown State on Saturday.