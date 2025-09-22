Despite taking the loss in Los Angeles, Chiles put together a productive outing and kept the Spartans in the game. The 6-foot-3 quarterback connected on a pair of deep bombs to receivers Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly as well as a short-yardage toss to tight end Jack Velling for his three scores through the air while finding the end zone on a four-yard scamper on the ground as well. After suffering through turnover issues last season, Chiles has cleaned up his act in 2025, throwing for 868 yards and nine touchdowns to just a single interception to go along with 154 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. He will hope to continue his positive momentum when the Spartans travel to face Nebraska following next week's bye.