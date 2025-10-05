Chiles struggled through the air against the Cornhuskers, completing less than 40 percent of his passes while totaling a season-low 85 yards with a pair of interceptions. The 6-foot-3 quarterback took a big hit early in the game and was taken out for a few plays before returning to action. Despite the rough outing with his arm, Chiles managed to salvage his day with his legs, accounting for a pair of rushing scores on the day. Better days lie ahead for Chiles with his next opportunity coming against UCLA next week.