Aidan Laughery News: Expected to share backfield

Laughery is expected to split carries in Illinois' backfield with Ca'Lil Valentine, Scott Richey of The News-Gazette reports.

Laughery has played a consistent role in Illinois' backfield since 2024 and will seemingly play a part in it once again this season. With Kaden Feagin having switched positions, an opportunity has opened up for Laughery to split carries with Ca'Lil Valentine. Valentine emerged as the lead back last year, which resulted in fewer snaps for Laughery, but he will look to recreate his productive 2024 campaign, where he had 97 attempts for 589 yards and four touchdowns.