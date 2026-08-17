Aidan Mizell Injury: Limited in fall camp

Mizell (undisclosed) has been limited in fall camp, Connor Morrissette of 247Sports.com reports.

Mizell looks to be dealing with an injury just two weeks out from the Bruins' season opener. The senior wide receiver luckily still has time to get back to practice in full capacity, so the alarm bells shouldn't be ringing just yet. He tallied 177 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 2025 campaign.