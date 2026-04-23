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AJ Bianco News: Battling for starting spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bianco is in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback position, Jim Krajewski of the Reno Gazette Journal reports.

Bianco is battling for the job alongside Carter Jones and Luke Duncan. Jones attempted 45 passes across seven appearances this past season, completing 60 percent of his passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Since Carter Jones (elbow) suffered a strained UCL in practice, the quarterback battle is expected to continue through the summer and possibly into the fall.

AJ Bianco
Nevada
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