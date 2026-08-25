AJ Bianco News: Not starting QB for Week 1

Bianco will not be Nevada's starting quarterback Sept. 5 against Western Kentucky, Nevada Sports Net reports.

Carter Jones won out Nevada's quarterback competition, briefly halting the QB1 chances of Bianco and Luke Duncan. So for a fourth consecutive season, it looks like Bianco's year for Nevada will be limited by a more preferred quarterback. At the very least, Bianco has thrown several passes in each of his three seasons, so opportunity may arise for him once again in 2026, albeit a limited one.