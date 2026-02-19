AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Transfers to Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 12:15pm

Green will transfer to Western Michigan, per his personal Instagram account.

Green spent the last four seasons at Arkansas, but saw his production take a dip in each year in which he played. In 2022, he ran for 414 yards and three touchdowns, but by 2025, he tallied just three carries for 11 yards. The tailback will look to revitalize his career in Kalamazoo with one season of eligibility remaining.

