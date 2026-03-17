AJ Hill News: Dueling Jackson for QB1 gig
Hill is in a quarterback battle for the starting role with KJ Jackson, per On3.
Hill spent his freshman season at Memphis, tossing for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 59.4 percent completion before following his head coach Ryan Silverfield over to Arkansas. Now, he's in prime position to compete for the QB1 gig, although he'll have to beat out the more-experienced Jackson in the process.
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