AJ Hill News: QB battle to drag into fall

Hill is expected to compete for the QB1 role with KJ Jackson into the fall, according to Tom Murphy of Whole Hog Sports.

The QB1 battle between Hill and Jackson was widely expected to stretch into the fall, but now there's confirmation that it'll indeed be the case. Both signal-callers had their moments in camp, so a decision on who will open the 2026 season as a starter won't be made any time soon. Hill spent his freshman season at Memphis, tossing for 223 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT while completing just 59.4 percent of his throws.