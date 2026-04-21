AJ Surace News: Competing for starting job

Surace is competing against Dylan Lonergan for Rutgers' starting quarterback position, Kristian Dyer of 247Sports.com reports.

Even though Surace stood out in the spring of 2025, he did not log much playing time for Rutgers that year. Fast-forward to 2026, and he stands at least a better chance, though Lonergan will provide stiff competition. In terms of Surace's 2025, his production was solid despite limitations, backed by four completed passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns without any turnovers.