Swann struggled coming out the bye week, totalling his lowest passing yards in a game this season with 64. Boise State defense sacked Swann three times on Saturday and recorded two touchdowns off Swann interceptions including one in the fourth quarter to cap off the victory. Swann connected with Dalton Stroman for a seven yard score in the second quarter for his sixth passing touchdown of 2025. Over four games Swann has thrown for 943 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Up next Saturday is a home matchup with Oregon State.