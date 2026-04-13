A.J. Turner Injury: Sitting out early in spring ball

Turner (undisclosed) isn't participating early in Minnesota's spring practice period, per Minnesota Gophers on SI.

Turner had just 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown last season as a reserve back with the Gophers, but he's set for an expanded role in his redshirt senior season. That is, if he's able to return to action and overcome the injury that cost him the final 10 games of the year in 2025.