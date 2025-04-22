College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ajani Sheppard headshot

Ajani Sheppard News: Searching for new options

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Sheppard has entered the transfer portal, he announced via X.

Sheppard will leave Rutgers after logging two seasons with the team. The 6-foot-2 quarterback saw a limited role with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in just four games and completing two passes with 34 rushing yards across his two-year tenure. He'll retain two years of eligibility with the new team that he lands with.

Ajani Sheppard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now