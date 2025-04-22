Ajani Sheppard News: Searching for new options
Sheppard has entered the transfer portal, he announced via X.
Sheppard will leave Rutgers after logging two seasons with the team. The 6-foot-2 quarterback saw a limited role with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in just four games and completing two passes with 34 rushing yards across his two-year tenure. He'll retain two years of eligibility with the new team that he lands with.
Ajani Sheppard
Free Agent
