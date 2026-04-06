Ajay Allen News: Joins Hilltoppers

Allen will transfer to Western Kentucky, per the program's official roster.

Allen is coming off a career year in 2025, his first season with Tulsa after he began his career at Nebraska and spent two seasons at Miami. This past fall, he ran for 497 yards and five touchdowns on 97 carries (5.1 yards per carry), also catching 10 passes for 98 yards. He should immediately factor into the Hilltoppers' rotation on the ground.