AK Dear Injury: Going to miss multiple games

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said that Dear (ankle) will miss a few games to start the season, per Chris Low of On3.com.

Dear got banged up during the first preseason scrimmage with an ankle injury that will sideline him for a couple of games. At first, it was thought that the running back could miss over six weeks, but now he could be back in action by the end of September for the Crimson Tide. If the timeline is accurate, Dear could make his season debut Sept. 26 against South Carolina.