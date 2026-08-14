AK Dear Injury: Set for extended absence

Dear's injury is expected to hold him out for an extended period of time, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Dear got banged up during Alabama's scrimmage Thursday, and the severity of the injury wasn't immediately known. The second-year tailback is reportedly dealing with a lower leg injury for which the recovery timeline is roughly six weeks; thus, it's not expected to be a season-ending ailment for the tailback. Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell and Kevin Riley figure to lead the way in the Crimson Tide's backfield this fall.