Akeem Wright News: Could be big contributor in 2026
Wright could be a big contributor during Boise State's 2026 season, Nathan Carroll of 247Sports.com reports.
Standing out is already impressive, but Wright has made even further strides by looking like a WR1 going into Boise State's 2026 season. Should that happen, the wide receiver would go from a relative newcomer in FBS football to one of D1's top options in no time flat.
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