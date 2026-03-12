Alberto Mendoza News: Competing for starting gig

Mendoza is in a four-way quarterback competition this offseason, per Georgia Tech on SI.

Mendoza spent the past two seasons at Indiana, and in 2025 he tossed for 286 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 75 percent completion, also rushing for 190 yards and a score. Now, he's in the midst of a crowded quarterback competition that also features Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson and Cole Bergeron.