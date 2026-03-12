Alberto Mendoza headshot

Alberto Mendoza News: Competing for starting gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

March 12, 2026

Mendoza is in a four-way quarterback competition this offseason, per Georgia Tech on SI.

Mendoza spent the past two seasons at Indiana, and in 2025 he tossed for 286 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 75 percent completion, also rushing for 190 yards and a score. Now, he's in the midst of a crowded quarterback competition that also features Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson and Cole Bergeron.

