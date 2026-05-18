Alberto Mendoza News: Labeled likely Week 1 starter

Mendoza is widely expected to be Georgia Tech's starting quarterback, per Andy Staples of On3.

Mendoza, who transferred to Georgia Tech this offseason after his brother Fernando led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 National Championship season, looks primed to be QB1 in Atlanta. He's competing with Graham Knowles, and technically still is as a starter hasn't been formally announced for the Yellow Jackets, but all signs point to the redshirt junior trotting out with the starters in Week 1 against Colorado.