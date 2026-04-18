Alberto Mendoza headshot

Alberto Mendoza News: Leading in quarterback battle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Mendoza is trending towards serving as Georgia Tech's starting quarterback for the 2026 campaign, per Alex Farrer of Rivals.com.

Mendoza currently has the edge over Graham Knowles in the competition to serve as the team's starting quarterback. Mendoza spent the past two seasons at Indiana, completing 19 of his 25 pass attempts for 292 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions across nine appearances.

Alberto Mendoza
Georgia Tech
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