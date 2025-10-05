Milivojevic made his first appearance in the contest when starter Aidan Chiles was knocked out of the game and performed well, throwing his first career touchdown pass as a Spartan. The 6-foot-2 quarterback returned to the game late when Chiles was removed due to the game being well in hand for Nebraska and continued to impress, finishing with 71 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 6-of-7 pass attempts while adding a rushing score as well. Barring another injury to Chiles, however, Milivojevic does not have a set path to additional playing time moving forward.