Milivojevic stepped in for the second straight game for the Spartans after starter Aidan Chiles was knocked out of the game following a big hit. The 6-foot-2 backup signal caller had his ups and downs in relief of Chiles, throwing for 100 yards and a touchdown despite completing just 44 percent of his passes. His scoring strike came in the fourth quarter when Chiles was taken out of the game due to the blowout nature of the contest as Milivojevic connected with receiver Nick Marsh on a five-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans their second score of the afternoon. With Chiles' status in question heading into a road matchup against Indiana, Milivojevic could see an opportunity at extended playing time.