Alex Broome News: Mobile participant for spring

Broome (knee) is a mobile participant for Boston College's team practice Tuesday, Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe reports.

Broome had more than 10 months to recover from a torn ACL he suffered around this time during 2024. The running back recently looking mobile indicates he is ready to be a full-time spring participant. Before 2024 were Broome's 2022 and 2023 seasons, relatively similar in that he logged 340-to-390 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns each year. At the very least, Broome will look to replicate both years' output during 2025.