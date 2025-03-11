Alex Broome News: Mobile participant for spring
Broome (knee) is a mobile participant for Boston College's team practice Tuesday, Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe reports.
Broome had more than 10 months to recover from a torn ACL he suffered around this time during 2024. The running back recently looking mobile indicates he is ready to be a full-time spring participant. Before 2024 were Broome's 2022 and 2023 seasons, relatively similar in that he logged 340-to-390 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns each year. At the very least, Broome will look to replicate both years' output during 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now