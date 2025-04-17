College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Bullock headshot

Alex Bullock News: Signs with SDSU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Bullock has signed with South Dakota State for the 2025 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Bullock will join the Jackrabbits after entering the transfer portal just one day ago. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was with Nebraska's program since 2022, but he'll get a fresh start with SDSU after totaling 16 career receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown with the Cornhuskers.

Alex Bullock
South Dakota State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now