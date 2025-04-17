Alex Bullock News: Signs with SDSU

Bullock has signed with South Dakota State for the 2025 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Bullock will join the Jackrabbits after entering the transfer portal just one day ago. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was with Nebraska's program since 2022, but he'll get a fresh start with SDSU after totaling 16 career receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown with the Cornhuskers.