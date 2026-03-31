Alex Manske Injury: Expected to return for fall camp
Manske (undisclosed) is expected to return for fall camp, Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com reports.
Though out for spring, Manske is not projected to be unavailable for the beginning of Penn State's 2026 season should his recovery continue to build at an adequate pace. The quarterback is one of many who followed their head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now