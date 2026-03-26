Alex Manske Injury: Missing spring practice

Manske (undisclosed) will miss spring practices due to a medical procedure, per Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com.

Manske underwent an unspecified medical procedure during the off-season and will be held out of spring practices as a result. The 6-foot-3 quarterback followed head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State following the 2025 season and appears to be in line to serve as the primary backup at Penn State in 2026. His status will be worth monitoring moving forward.