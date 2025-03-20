Alex McPherson Injury: Hopeful for return
McPherson (illness) is hopeful to be back to Auburn's football team, Nathan King of 247Sports.com reports.
A physical illness, a gastrointestinal problem that caused McPherson to lose 55 pounds, and subsequent surgery resulted in McPherson sitting out most of Auburn's 2024 season. However, the placekicker is feeling, indicating there is a chance he can kick footballs again in 2025.
