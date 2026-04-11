Alonza Barnett Injury: Getting closer to full health

Barnett (undisclosed) is getting closer to full health, Brandon Helwig of 247Sports reports.

On Saturday, Central Florida's Scott Frost provided an update on Barnett after the team logged its sixth consecutive practice without him. Frost announced that Barnett is doing a lot of rehab, including throwing footballs, and is getting closer to returning to the football field. UCF's team is taking a cautious approach, which makes sense given that there is still much time before the Knights begin their 2026 season.