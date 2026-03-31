Alonza Barnett Injury: Held out for first practice

Barnett (undisclosed) was held out for Tuesday's practice, Brandon Helwig of On3.com reports.

Central Florida's updated team began its spring camp Tuesday, Barnett, who transferred from James Madison, was expected to be a participant while healthy, except that is not his status as the camp commences. UCF's head coach Scott Frost hopes that his ex-JMU quarterback will become at least partially available by logging limited work as spring progresses.