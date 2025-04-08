College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alonza Barnett headshot

Alonza Barnett Injury: Not cleared for contact or full movement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Head coach Bob Chesney indicated that Barnett (leg) has yet to be cleared for contact for full movement at this point, JMU Sports News reports.

Chesney didn't clarify if Barnett has a specific timetable for clearance, though it's also unclear if he was asked about it. Either way, the Dukes hit the transfer portal hard at the quarterback position this offseason, adding Matthew Sluka from UNLV and Camden Coleman from FCS Richmond, suggesting there's likely uncertainty regarding Barnett's status for 2025. More information on his status should surface either over the summer or during fall camp.

Alonza Barnett
James Madison
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now