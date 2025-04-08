Alonza Barnett Injury: Not cleared for contact or full movement

Head coach Bob Chesney indicated that Barnett (leg) has yet to be cleared for contact for full movement at this point, JMU Sports News reports.

Chesney didn't clarify if Barnett has a specific timetable for clearance, though it's also unclear if he was asked about it. Either way, the Dukes hit the transfer portal hard at the quarterback position this offseason, adding Matthew Sluka from UNLV and Camden Coleman from FCS Richmond, suggesting there's likely uncertainty regarding Barnett's status for 2025. More information on his status should surface either over the summer or during fall camp.