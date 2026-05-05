Alonza Barnett Injury: Planning to return this summer

Barnett (undisclosed) will "be back by summer," he said in his first media availability since January, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Barnett has reportedly been able to throw, run and lift weights despite missing spring practice time. The quarterback appears very confident in his return this summer, which is an excellent sign that he'll be able to take the field for fall camp. The James Madison transfer is a dynamic dual-threat who tossed for 2,806 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season while rushing for 589 yards and 15 scores.