Alonza Barnett Injury: Will be limited come spring

Barnett (leg) is reportedly on schedule with his recovery but won't participate fully in spring camp, per JMU Sports News.

Barnett missed the Dukes' bowl game against Western Kentucky with a leg injury that JMU head coach Bob Chesney recently described as "serious." Thus, it tracks that the gunslinger will still be in the process of rehabbing when JMU opens its spring camp. The Dukes have plenty of options at quarterback, however, having landed Matthew Sluka and Camden Coleman via the transfer portal this winter. That will set him back in the quarterback competition, but Barnett is still coming off an impressive season in which he tossed for 2,598 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 442 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground.