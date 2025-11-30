McCaskill was previously listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but was able to give it a go against the Panthers. The 6-foot-2 running back was mostly held in check in his limited opportunities against FIU, running for 32 scoreless yards on just eight rushing attempts. McCaskill will finish the season with 371 yards and a touchdown on 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground across eight games for Sam Houston this season, hauling in nine receptions for 66 yards and a score through the air as well. With Sam Houston finishing just 2-10 on the year and with no remaining eligibility left, McCaskill has played his final collegiate game.