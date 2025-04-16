Alton McCaskill News: Will enter portal again
McCaskill will enter the NCAA's transfer portal, according to his announcement Wednesday.
McCaskill hoped that Arizona State would be where he got back to his successful ways. But like Colorado, success for him did not come to fruition, and he is giving the transfer portal another go. Before both CU and ASU, McCaskill excelled for Houston's 2021 team.
Alton McCaskill
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now