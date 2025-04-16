College Football
Alton McCaskill headshot

Alton McCaskill News: Will enter portal again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

McCaskill will enter the NCAA's transfer portal, according to his announcement Wednesday.

McCaskill hoped that Arizona State would be where he got back to his successful ways. But like Colorado, success for him did not come to fruition, and he is giving the transfer portal another go. Before both CU and ASU, McCaskill excelled for Houston's 2021 team.

