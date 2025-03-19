Amaree Williams News: Splitting time between TE, DE

Williams will play both tight end and defensive end this season for Florida State, per Rivals.com.

Williams reeled in five catches for 71 yards and two scores as a freshman, and now he'll be somewhat of an iron man for the Seminoles, playing both sides of the ball. He's reportedly expected to focus on the defensive line, but he should see time at both this fall as Florida State tries to bounce back from a dreadful 2024 campaign.